Housekeeper ‘Steals’ $400 From Pinnatech Hotel’s Guest In Abuja

The Police on Thursday arraigned a 25-year-old housekeeper. Godwin Yakubu before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja for allegedly stealing $400 dollars from a client, Mr. Joseph Ofodile.

Yakubu who resides at Airport Road, Lugbe, Abuja is standing trial for theft.

The prosecution counsel, Charity Nwosu told the court that on December 18, at about 8:45 pm, the complainant Mr. Joseph Ofodile of Casablanca Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, reported the matter at Utako Police Station.

Nwosu alleged that the complainant lodged at Pinatech Hotel room 117, Abuja, where the defendant works as a housekeeper.

Nwosu said that, while Yakubu went to clean the complainant’s room at 7:30 am, Ofodile decided to leave the room, so he could do a proper job without interruption from him.

She alleged that the defendant criminally and dishonestly stole Ofodile’s $400 dollars equivalent of N300, 000 from his wallet, which he kept on the bed.

Nwosu further said that after the complainant returned to his room at 8:30 am, he realized his money was stolen and no one else had entered the room, after the cleanup.

He said the offence contravened section 287 of the penal code law.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Presiding Judge, Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum N300, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Wakili ordered that the surety must be reliable with a means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

He said that the surety must also provide a BVN printout, recent passport photograph and a valid identification card, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The Judge adjourned the matter until Feb.19, for hearing.