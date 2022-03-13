2023: ‘It’s Either Igbos Produce Next President Or Be Allowed To Exit Nigeria,’–Group Declares

A group made up of the three major ethnic groups in the country, Equity Movement Turn by Turn, has advised that the South East be allowed to produce the next Nigerian President or be allowed to exit the country.

According to the group, it’s only natural justice to allow an Igbo man succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the National Chairman of the group, Hon Gaius Ezeh, the director of Western Region, Oluwatuase Kolawole; director, Eastern Region, Hon Dan Ejianya and director, Northern Region, Ahmed Tukur, said that for peace and stability of the country, an Igbo man must emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

While appealing to all former and present leaders of the country not to allow the next Nigeria’s President to elude the Igbo, the group noted that there were obvious signs that the Igbo are likely to exit Nigeria if not allowed to produce the president in 2023.

“All the registered political parties entrenched the zoning arrangement in their party constitutions and commenced sharing political offices in the spirit of the six regional zoning arrangement.

“Now, it seems that our politicians have started the game of winner takes all with outright marginalization of some zones from having the opportunity to produce the President of Nigeria,” the group said.

The group pointed out that, “It was in the spirit of this that Equity Movement Turn by Turn came on board as a pressure group to remind politicians that Nigeria belongs to all of us and for Nigeria to have peace and unity, the principles of equity, justice and fair play must be observed by ensuring that political offices rotate, first among the six geopolitical zones, ” the group insisted.

The group also said it participated in the discussions for the zoning of gubernatorial seat in Anambra State and achieved one hundred percent success in its efforts and had resolved to replicate same come 2023 to ensure that an Igbo man succeeded President Buhari.

While saying that the main objective of the group was to ensure unity of Nigeria and its various units by urging political parties to consider zones that have not yet had the opportunity of occupying various relevant positions to be given the chance, it said the existence of six geopolitical zones was for proper representation.