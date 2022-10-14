2023: Kwankwaso Has No Money To Run For President – NNPP Chieftain Buba Galadima Admits

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has admitted that the party’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, lacks the financial wherewithal to fund his campaigns leading to the February 25 polls.

Galadima stated this in response to claims that the two-time former Kano State governor cannot win the presidential election because of the size of his pocket.

He also dismissed Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya’s claim that the NNPP will be nowhere to be found when the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should commence proper campaigns in the state.

“In Kano, we have two political parties. The APC and the PDP. The PDP had split into two with the Kwankwassiyya forming NNPP. We still have only APC and PDP in Kano. So, I am optimistic APC will win Kano in 2023,” Gaya had said during an interactive session with journalists at his Kano residence earlier in the week.

But reacting when he appeared on Arise TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Friday, Galadima said while Kwankwaso may lack the war chest to fund his campaigns, he has the majority of the masses on his side.

“Okay, he can be right and this is politics. Everybody has the freedom to hold any view but I assure you that Senator Kabiru Gaya is having his last lap in the National Assembly this time. I expected you to bring the footage of the launching of our senatorial candidate, honorable Kawu Sumaila, recently in Kano.

“Having said that, it is important to say that one of the things we were accused of is that our base is only Kano (and) I said I agree. But the other thing is that they campaign that Senator Rabiu Musa kwankwaso does not have money to run a presidential election.

“Take it that it is true, yes, because he has not stolen public funds or converted public funds for his own use. But we have been moving across the country. We are the only political party that is moving from state to state, opening our offices. We are not using water to fuel our cars. We are not going on foot sometimes we use aircraft. We have not asked for one Kobo, from any individual so far.

“Of course, other people will invest. But we want to convince those who will invest that we have a chance. And today all Nigerians across the world know that Senator Rabiu Musa kwankwaso is the candidate to beat and the most popular candidate for that matter.”

Galadima added that the NNPP’s recent unveiling of campaign offices across Nigeria had further shown that no candidate can rival Kwankwaso.

“I have been in this business since 1978. So, I know what it takes. But having said that, we were recently in our Akwa-Ibom. We were told that Kwankwaso was only popular in Kano. Yes. Popular in Kano because every politician must have a base and Kano is not a small base. Kano has a population of about 7 million registered voters. So, if the starting point for any politician is 7 million votes in his pocket, he is the man to beat,” he said.