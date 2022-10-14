JUST IN: Obi Reacts To Outrage Over LP Campaign Council List

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has admitted that there are omissions and erroneous entries in the presidential campaign council list released on Wednesday by the Director-General of his campaign organization, Doyin Okupe.

Obi in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle on Friday said acknowledged the concerns raised with the list while promising that an updated list will be released in due course.

“I’ve received several calls of concern following the release of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council list. Admittedly, there were some omissions and erroneous entries in the list, hence the concerns expressed.

“In response, the Labour Party Chairman in the presence of members of the NWC addressed the issues during a press conference. In keeping with our commitment to accountability, responsiveness and transparency, an updated list will be issued in due course. I plead for patience,” the tweet read.

Obi’s comment is against the backdrop of the controversy generated by the inclusion of a former military spokesperson, Major-General John Enenche, in the presidential advisory council.

THE WHISTLER reports that the inclusion of Enenche in the presidential advisory council of the campaign drew the ire of Obi supporters over statements he (Enenche) made as Defence Spokesperson during the October 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Obi’s supporters, who described Enenche as an enemy of Nigerian youths, called for his outright removal from the campaign council.

Enenche, a former Director of Information at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, had described a live video from the Lekki tollgate incident where the military opened live fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters as ‘photoshop.’