2023: Lawyer Advocates Court Verdict Before Swearing-In Of Winners

Aloy Ejimakor has advocated non-swearing-in of winners of the just-concluded 2023 general elections whose victory has not been affirmed by the court.

Ejimakor, a lawyer, stated this Friday via his verified Twitter handle. He further asserted that there was no provision in the constitution mandating that such a winner ‘must be sworn in’ when their victory is being contested.

Quoting him, “Given that the FINALITY of election results is decided by the Court, except where the INEC-declared result is uncontested, it’s unconstitutional to swear in a winner whose victory has not been affirmed by the Court.

“Where’s the law that says such a winner must be sworn in? None!”

In a reaction, one Okwudili Aneke tweeted that, “It’s unlawful to be lawful in an unlawful Nigerian society. Aso Rock cartels can tell you better.”

For an account holder #fortressofsusa, “Stopping the swearing-in of a new president until the final determination of the presidential election litigation will help fast tract the process. As those frivolous applications and delay tactics by the defendats will be eliminated.”

Katchu U tweeted that, “The APC government doesn’t respect the Supreme Court or the constitution. Examples: the new naira CBN vs El-Rufi’a, El-Zakzaki, Nnamdi Kanu, INEC vs Obi election material inspection, add your own.”

Angus Okeke wrote, “Don’t forget that you are addressing the govt of a Nigeria which runs a jungle-like system where anything goes. Only in Nigeria, impunity overrides all laws.”

Aladeji Ayodele however opined that a winner of an election is presumed returned until proven otherwise by the court.

In his opinion, “There can’t be a vaccum. In the eyes of the law, the person so declared remains the winner. If found otherwise later, we redress.

“These happened in several occasions before now. Even Datti Baba-Ahmed was once declared a senator before it was reversed by the court. Till then, we move.”