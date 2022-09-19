2023: PDP Loses As Court Refuses To Disqualify Obi, Tinubu Over Choice Of Running Mates

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to grant the prayers in a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party against the choice of running mates by Peter Obi of the Labour party and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

PDP had urged the court to hold that a placeholder does not apply in the Electoral Act 2022.

It further asked the court to disqualify Peter Obi and Tinubu for not continuing with Ibrahim Masari and Doyin Okupe as running mates.

But Obi’s lawyer had urged the court to discountenance the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

In his verdict, Justice Donatus Okoronkwo considered PDP’s application as an abuse of court process.

He agreed that he lacked jurisdiction to preside over a political party’s internal affairs.

The judge subsequently dismissed the suit.

Our correspondent gathered that a similar suit by another political party exist before another court division.