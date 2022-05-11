2023: Presidency Confirms Education Minister Nwajiuba’s Resignation 

The Presidency has confirmed that an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, resigned from his position as Minister of State for Education.

Until his resignation, Nwajiuba was the Minister of State for Education.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed his resignation on Wednesday, Channels TV reports.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the President, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, directed all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are seeking elective positions in 2023 to resign their appointments.

“The mandate I have from the president is to announce that all members of the Federal Executive Council contesting for elective office must resign their ministerial cabinet appointments on or before Monday, the 16th of May, 2022,” he said.

So far, ministers who have declared intention to run for political offices include in 2023 include the Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; Justice minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.