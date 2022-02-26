2023: We Won’t Let Osinbajo Rest Until He Declares For President – Group

Citizens Unite, a pressure group was on Saturday launched in Lagos with the organisers urging the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to run for president in 2023.

Leader of the group and convener of the event, Dr. Maryam Shettima, said Nigeria needed thoroughbred professionals, academics, intellectuals, loyal politicians and emphatic citizens at the helm of its national affairs.

She said the cap fits Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the most, hence the reason the group would continue to urge him to come out and contest for the highest seat of power in Nigeria.

“We believe that Osinbajo has what it takes to usher Nigeria into a new age. We will continue to pressurise him to declare his intentions to run.

“At citizen’s unite, we concern ourselves with the strategic and intellectual bits of national politics.

According to Shettima, working as a Physiotherapist at the State House Clinic in 2012- 2013, I had the privilege of coming across various people in leadership positions and the vice president stood out in humility, charisma and approachable.

“Not only is the vice president a visionary professional technocrat, but he is also God-fearing, quick to act, bridge builder, compassionate, a down-to-earth family man with street credibility just as we witnessed with the Trader Money and even more in his visit to Borno on Friday.

“Am glad to say that after seven years as vice president, Osibanjo’s great qualities have not wained.”

Also Speaking, Ms. Violent Anierobi said Nigeria has had challenges with the exodus of its youths to other climes.

“Our youths refuse to return home because of corruption. Osinbajo is key to Nigeria surviving corruption.”

In her remarks, Ms. Celina Unogwu said the group was working assiduously for the VP to become president of Nigeria come 2023.

“We have people willing to move the country forward, intellectuals. What we are looking for is here.

“What do you want for Nigeria. What would you like to see? 2023 is where we have to think and come out with outcomes we deserve.”

According to her, the Nigeria we are looking for will emerge if we have people who can think outside the box in power.

“We need to think of how to bring those who can take Nigeria to the desired place to the table.”

Mr. McDonald Ehiwe in his speech said there was the need for caution in 2023 as any electoral decision made by Nigerians might likely remain with us for the next eight years.

The event which was held at the Sheraton Hotels in Lagos was attended by Nigerian youths from across the nation.