Atiku Keeps Sealed Lips On Presidential Ambition After Visit To Obasanjo

Former Vice President, Mr Atiku Abubakar on Saturday kept sealed lips on his presidential ambition while advising youths to compete for elective offices in 2023.

The former presidential candidate of the PDP in 2019 visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state on Saturday, and kept mum on his presidential ambition.

His presidential campaign has cooled following repeated calls for major parties to zone their tickets to the south.

Atiku is from Adamawa State in the Northeast of Nigeria.

He has however defied calls for him to step back and allow younger party men compete for the presidential ticket of PDP.

While saying the post of the president was open for competition, he had secretly expressed the confidence he could still get the party’s ticket to run for president in 2023.

He went straight into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo upon arriving Abeokuta, and told waiting journalists after the meeting that, “I came to see my boss.”

When pressed to be clear if he will contest and what his host said of his ambition, he was mum.

Atiku who had a long drawn political fight with Obasanjo over his ambition to run for president, eventually settled with his former boss in the days before the 2019 election.

Atiku was the presidential candidate of the PDP in the election.

Although his support base has been depleted and speculation that he has been isolated in the PDP from his camp is rife, Atiku has continued to believe his presidential project is still alive.