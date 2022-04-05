2023: Why We Visited Abdulsalami In Minna – Wike, Ikpeazu, Other PDP Govs Speak

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors have paid a consultative visit to former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Wike was accompanied to the Minna residence of the former head of state by his colleagues in the PDP, including the Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Governor Ikpeazu said that they were in Minna to consult with the former military head of state regarding the state of the nation.

“I have come with my colleagues, the Governors of Enugu, Oyo, Rivers and some members of the National Assembly to consult with the former Head of State and President and discuss national issues and the problems affecting our country,” he said.

He added that they were in Minna to discuss the security situation and economic development of the country.

Ikpeazu further stated that the visit was also to commend Abdulsalami for the support and fatherly role he played in the country.

He added, “We commended him for his support for the unity of this country; the discussions went very well, and we will take it from there.”

The governors declined to comment on the political deliberations of the closed-door meeting.

Wike, in company of the PDP governors, had earlier paid a visit to the leaders and members of PDP in Lagos, including former Deputy National Chairman of party, Chief Olabode George.

THE WHISTLER understands that the visits may not be unconnected to his recent declaration to contest for the presidential seat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.