Malami Ready To Serve Kebbi State If Given Guber Ticket

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, won the applause of prominent politicians in Kebbi State who had gathered recently at a hall in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, to hear him speak about his future political plans.

He had come to address his supporters and stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress about his rumoured governorship ambition, with many in the gathering expecting to hear his declaration for the 2023 governorship race.

Many of them had clamoured for him to run for elective office since 2020, with some printing posters and erecting billboards in the hope of drafting him into the race for the Kebbi Government House.

Addressing the expectant gathering in Hausa, Malami recounted his humble beginnings and how he had benefitted from education scholarship offered by the state from secondary school to the university.

He said it was his desire to pay back to the state that motivated him to start a Non-Governmental Organization in order to assist the people through public spirited initiatives.

Aware that his supporters and party faithful in the hall expected him to declare interest in the race for 2023, Malami expertly avoided making premature decisions on his political future.

He, however, did not disappoint them as he left the door open for the possibility of a run for governorship if the opportunity presents itself.

He left his audience in no doubt that he would be willing to accept the responsibility if his party gives him its gubernatorial ticket for 2023.

He said now that the APC had concluded its National Convention; focus would shift to other political activities in which he may be involved.

Malami said, “No one is self-sufficient in life and in politics, everyone needs someone. A leader needs followers, followers need leaders.

“Those who can assist with prayer can help in that regard; those who can help with logistics can do that.

“It is at this juncture that I ask for a favour from you.If Allah by His power destines that I’m fielded as the gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi, on this I ask for your favour, I ask for your prayers and I crave for your support to work together and attain victory.

“I don’t have a history of betrayal so I will not betray you. I have a history of hardwork.”

His short speech was greeted with applause by the audience who seemed delighted that their hero may eventually heed their call to run for governor.

Various groups and party supporters in the state have been calling on him to run for governor but the AGF had resisted the temptation to throw his hat in the ring.

Some of his associates have put his reluctance down to his commitment to the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s focus on delivering on its campaign promises before the end of his tenure.

Malami was last week honoured with a doctorate degree by the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, for his outstanding contribution to legal practice.