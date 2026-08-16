2027: ‘No Ticket Can Match Obi-Kwankwaso’ – Kwankwaso

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the vice-presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has described his joint ticket with Peter Obi as unbeatable in credibility, capacity and commitment to Nigerians ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Kwankwaso made the claim on Sunday while featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria Personality Interview Series in Abuja.

He said the partnership between him and Obi had the capacity to defeat other presidential contenders, describing it as a deliberate effort to build a national platform capable of bridging Nigeria’s regional and religious divisions.

According to the former Kano State governor, Obi’s political strength in the South, combined with his influence in the North, gives the ticket a broad national reach.

“Nobody, no ticket, can beat our own in terms of credibility, capacity and, of course, love for the country,” Kwankwaso said.

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He added that the duo also had greater empathy for Nigerians struggling with economic hardship.

“Even in terms of empathy for the poor who are suffering across the country today, no other contender can match us,” he said.

Kwankwaso said his experience during the 2023 presidential election helped him understand Obi better and strengthened his conviction that both politicians could work effectively together.

He argued that Nigeria urgently needed a political change, citing insecurity, poverty, poor infrastructure and difficulties confronting farmers as evidence of the challenges facing the country.

The former governor also criticised the impact of fuel subsidy removal, arguing that the policy had not translated into better living conditions for Nigerians.

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He said farmers were also facing difficulties as a result of the influx of cheap imported food products.

Kwankwaso said the alliance involving the Kwankwasiyya Movement, the NDC and Obi’s supporters was aimed at achieving democratic change similar to the political shift witnessed in 2015.

He said the partnership was founded on fairness, justice and equity, adding that both Obi and himself were committed to improving the welfare of Nigerians.

Explaining his decision to accept the vice-presidential slot, Kwankwaso said he regarded the position as an opportunity to serve the country rather than simply an avenue to occupy the number two office.