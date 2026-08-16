EMT Foundation To Deepen Humanitarian Intervention After UK Recognition

The Chief Executive Officer of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation (EMT Foundation), Pastor Mrs Esther Ojochede Tonlagha, has been honoured among the Top 100 Reputable Women of African Descent, 2026, in recognition of her humanitarian service and contributions to community development.

Tonlagha received the recognition at the Africa Women Summit (AWS) UK Conference 2026, held on Saturday at Hilton Croydon, United Kingdom, where she also participated as a panel speaker.

The conference, themed “Her Power, Her Purpose, Her Platform,” brought together women, leaders, partners and other stakeholders to discuss women’s leadership, empowerment, purpose and their role in driving positive change.

In her acceptance speech, Tonlagha said the recognition meant a great deal to her and the foundation, stressing that it represented more than the work of one person or organisation.

She said it reflected the lives touched, communities welcomed and the contributions of the team, volunteers, partners and supporters who had worked with the foundation.

“On behalf of the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation, I am deeply honoured to receive this award for Humanitarian Service in Nigeria,” she said.

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Tonlagha said the EMT Foundation was established on the belief that everyone deserved the opportunity to live with dignity, hope and a better future.

According to her, the foundation’s mission has focused on supporting vulnerable people and creating meaningful change through service, empowerment, education, healthcare, community development and humanitarian assistance.

She noted that many Nigerians continued to face difficult circumstances, but expressed the belief that acts of kindness could trigger broader positive change.

“When we help a child, support a family, empower a woman, assist a community, or give hope to someone who feels forgotten, we are contributing to a stronger Nigeria,” she said.

The foundation’s CEO dedicated the recognition to her team, volunteers, partners and supporters, acknowledging their commitment and generosity in making its humanitarian activities possible.

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She also dedicated the honour to the people and communities served by the foundation, describing their strength and resilience as an inspiration to continue expanding its work.

Tonlagha, however, described the award not merely as an honour but as a responsibility to increase the foundation’s humanitarian interventions.

“I accept this award not only as an honour, but also as a responsibility—a responsibility to do more, reach more people, create more opportunities, and continue serving humanity with compassion and purpose,” she said.

She said the recognition had strengthened her determination to continue the foundation’s work, noting that there remained significant challenges to address.

“There is still much work to be done, and this recognition strengthens our determination to continue,” she added.

Tonlagha said her vision was to contribute to communities where people received support, opportunities were accessible and vulnerable individuals were not forgotten.

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Her participation as a panel speaker at the AWS UK Conference further provided an international platform for her to engage in conversations around women’s leadership, purpose and the effective use of platforms to create social impact.

The recognition and conference appearance highlight Tonlagha’s growing engagement in humanitarian and women-focused initiatives, with the EMT Foundation providing a vehicle for interventions aimed at improving lives and strengthening communities.

She expressed appreciation to the organisers for recognising the foundation’s humanitarian efforts and prayed for continued support for its mission, the foundation and Nigeria.