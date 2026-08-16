Adapt Services To Gen Z Needs,JAMB Registrar Charges Staff

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Segun Aina has charged staff to respond to the evolving needs and expectations of Generation Z candidates as part of the Board’s commitment to customer-oriented service delivery.

Aina stated this during his maiden official visit to some of the Board’s outstation offices over the weekend, where he interacted with staff and familiarised himself with their operations and challenges.

He further urged members of staff to embrace teamwork, professionalism and a shared sense of purpose, particularly in responding to Generation Z candidates, who constitute a significant segment of the Board’s clientele.

“We must all come together to build trust and reduce trauma,” he noted.

He emphasised that every interaction with a candidate presents an opportunity for the Board to strengthen public confidence in its processes, urging staff to remain courteous, responsive and solution-driven in the discharge of their responsibilities.

He expressed appreciation to members of staff for the warm reception accorded him and urged them to cultivate the resilience and adaptability required to respond effectively to emerging realities in the service environment.

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He assured them that the Board would continue to deploy deliberate strategies, innovative initiatives and appropriate technologies aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing the overall experience of its candidates.

The Registrar underscored the centrality of quality customer service to the Board’s operations, assuring staff of Management’s commitment to providing the requisite tools, training and institutional support needed to facilitate efficient and effective service delivery.

Staff across the stations visited congratulated the Registrar on his appointment and prayed for a successful and impactful tenure.

They also expressed appreciation for the visit, noting that it would further strengthen the relationship between the Board’s leadership and its workforce while providing a valuable platform for the exchange of ideas on improving service delivery.

In their separate remarks, members of staff pledged their commitment to the Registrar’s vision and assured him of their continued dedication, professionalism and teamwork in advancing the mandate of the Board.