Police Arrest 16 Suspected Cultists At Polytechnic Ibadan, Recover Guns

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Police Command in Oyo State has arrested 16 suspected cultists at the Polytechnic Ibadan and recovered dangerous weapons.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka made this known in a statement on Thursday in Ibadan.

Olayinka said the cultists, who were members of Aiye Confraternity, were arrested within the Polytechnic premises when planning a critical meeting that could have led to a breach of peace which was prevented by the Police.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abimbola Olugbenga, personally led a team of operatives to the identified location of their meeting after getting approval from the school authorities.

According to him, the operation was executed with precision and professionalism.

“During the course of the operation, a total of 16 suspects comprising 14 males and two females were arrested at and around the venue.

Advertisement

“Preliminary investigation reveals that some of the suspects had been on the Command’s watchlist for their alleged involvement in a series of murder cases and cult-related activities within the State.”

The PPRO listed the items recovered from the suspects to include two locally made cut-to-size guns, two English pistols,16 live cartridges, four axes and assorted charms.

He said that investigation was ongoing to unravel the full extent of the suspects’ activities and apprehend other fleeing accomplices.

Olayinka assured the public of the command unwavering commitment to rid the state of cultism and other violent crimes.