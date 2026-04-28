ADC Writes S’Court, Warns Judgment Delay Could Block 2027 Participation

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has formally written to the Supreme Court, urging it to urgently deliver judgment in a pending appeal, warning that any further delay could jeopardise the party’s participation in the 2027 general elections.

In a letter dated April 28, 2026, and addressed to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, the party – through its counsel, S. E. Aruwa, SAN & Co. – made what it described as a “passionate plea” for the expeditious determination of the case involving Senator David Mark and Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe & four others.

The appeal, marked SC/CV/180/2026, was argued before the apex court on April 22, after which judgment was reserved.

In the letter signed by Shaibu Enejo Aruwa, SAN, the lawyers stressed the urgency of the matter, noting that delays in delivering judgment could have severe constitutional and political consequences.

“We respectfully urge Your Lordship to intervene and ensure that judgment in this appeal is delivered without further delay,” the letter stated.

The legal team warned that the outcome of the case directly affects the leadership structure of the ADC, which has already been impacted by decisions at the lower court level.

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According to the letter, the situation has led to the effective de-recognition of the party’s leadership, creating uncertainty over who is authorised to act on behalf of the ADC.

“The effect of the decision… is that the leadership of the 2nd Respondent has been effectively removed or de-recognised, leaving the party without a recognised leadership,” the lawyers wrote.

They further expressed concern that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may already be acting based on the subsisting lower court judgment, a development they say could worsen the party’s situation if the Supreme Court does not act swiftly.

Citing the electoral timetable for the 2027 general elections, the lawyers warned that time is of the essence.

“If judgment is not delivered within a few days, the 2nd Respondent risks being excluded from the 2027 general elections,” the letter cautioned.

The ADC’s counsel described the potential consequences as both “grave and irreversible,” noting that failure to meet key electoral deadlines could permanently shut the party out of the upcoming polls.

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“The delay in delivering judgment poses a grave and irreversible risk to the 2nd Respondent’s participation in the electoral process,” they added.

Beyond the party itself, the lawyers argued that millions of Nigerians who identify with the ADC could be disenfranchised if the situation is not urgently addressed.

“This would amount to disenfranchising millions of Nigerians who have chosen to associate with the party,” the letter read, adding that such an outcome would undermine constitutional rights to political participation.

While acknowledging the heavy workload of the Supreme Court, the legal team emphasised that the urgency of the matter requires immediate attention.

“While we are not unmindful of the heavy docket of this Honourable Court, we humbly submit that this is a matter that calls for urgent intervention,” the letter stated, invoking the maxim that “justice delayed is justice denied.”