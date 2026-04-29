UCL: Arsenal Hold Atletico To 1-1 Draw In Semi-Final

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Arsenal were denied a late winning opportunity after a controversial VAR intervention in a gripping 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The defining moment came in the 78th minute when referee Danny Makkelie initially awarded Arsenal a third penalty of the night after Eberechi Eze went down under a challenge from David Hancko.

However, following a VAR review, the Dutch official overturned his decision, ruling that the contact was insufficient, much to the relief of the home crowd.

The Gunners had earlier taken the lead through Viktor Gyokeres, who confidently converted from the spot after being brought down by Hancko.

Atletico responded before the break, also from 12 yards, as Julian Alvarez calmly slotted home after Ben White was penalised for handball following another VAR check.

Arsenal, chasing just their second-ever Champions League final appearance, dominated large spells of the first half with composed possession and attacking intent. But Diego Simeone’s side came out with renewed energy after the restart, putting the visitors under sustained pressure.

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Alvarez nearly added a second with a curling free-kick that drifted narrowly wide, while Antoine Griezmann rattled the crossbar in a moment that had Arsenal scrambling. Ademola Lookman also came close but fired straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a promising central position.

Atletico’s momentum was briefly halted when Alvarez was forced off with an apparent injury, allowing Arsenal to regain control and push forward in search of a winner.

That opportunity seemed to arrive when Eze was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box late on, only for VAR to intervene once more and overturn the decision. The reversal sparked loud celebrations inside the stadium, while Arsenal players were left visibly frustrated.

Despite the setback, the visitors continued to threaten, with substitute Cristhian Mosquera testing Jan Oblak with a powerful strike from the edge of the area.

In the end, both sides had to settle for a draw, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the second leg in London. Arsenal will take confidence from the result, though they may feel aggrieved at the missed late opportunity to secure an advantage.

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The winner of the tie will face either Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

Speaking after the match, Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres acknowledged the challenge of the encounter while remaining optimistic ahead of the return leg.

“I think in the first half we controlled the game quite well. We had a few good opportunities and managed to score,” he said.

“In the second half they started much better and managed to get a goal. Towards the end we had a few okay chances. Overall it was a tough game, it’s a tough place to come, but it’s only half-time.

“I didn’t see either of the penalties so it’s difficult to say, but that’s football. I don’t know why they turned the second penalty down, it looked like contact, but it’s the referee’s decision.

“We know when we play at home with our fans it’s going to be different. We just have to do our job and be at our best.”