26 Suspected Cultists Arraigned For Murder, Attacks In Enugu

Twenty-six suspected members of secret cult groups have been arraigned at a High Court in Enugu following their alleged involvement in murders and rivalry cult attacks.

This was contained in a statement by the police public relations officer of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

The PPRO stated that their arrest followed reported cases of secret cult-induced attacks and acts of murder in some parts of Enugu State.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 40, were arrested at different locations in the state, police said, adding that ‘the suspects confessed to being members of Supreme Vikings and Black Axe Confraternities that are respectively involved in the cult war’.

Ndukwe said, “Preliminary investigations reveal that some members of Black Axe Confraternity, on 29/03/2023 at about 2230hrs, conspired, shot and injured a member of Supreme Vikings confraternity in the arm, at Emene, Enugu.

“On receipt of the information, members of Supreme Vikings Confraternity, in solidarity with their murdered member, conspired and declared war against members of Black Axe Confraternity, which has led to counter-murderous armed attacks between the secret cult groups in different parts of Enugu metropolis, Agbani and Nsukka areas of the state.

“Investigations further reveal that the attacks have led to the murder of a yet-to-be ascertained number of individuals on different dates and times in the mentioned locations.”

Our correspondent reports that the suspects were today arraigned and remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Custodial Centre in Enugu while efforts were being made to apprehend other perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the state police command has called on parents, guardians, community and religious leaders to caution their children, wards, and subjects from partaking in secret cultism and its related criminal activities, adding that ‘police will not relent to deal with anyone apprehended’.

The command enjoined the citizenry to report criminal suspects and their activities to the nearest police station or by calling the command’s emergency hotlines on 08032003702, 08075380883, 08086671202 or 08098880172 for prompt action.