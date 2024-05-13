Meghan Markle Gets Yoruba Name As Oluwo Decorates Prince Harry With Traditional Attire

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has decorated Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, with Yoruba traditional attire.

This is just as Oba Akanbi honoured Markle with a Yoruba name “Adetokunbo”.

Advertisement

The name was announced during a sit out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex organized by the Defense Headquarters held at Delborough Hotel, Lagos State.

Prince Harry, who is the founder of the Invictus Game, arrived in Nigeria on Friday on a three-day working visit alongside his wife, to promote mental health.

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans

Oba Akanbi commended the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, for bringing sanity to the Nigerian army through multifarious activities including honouring the veterans and injured soldiers with Harry’s visit.

Advertisement

Oluwo equally expressed assurance that the visit will re-engineer the kinship of Meghan ancestral connection with Nigeria, widening the chance of Nigeria’s bid to host the Invictus Game in 2027 and enhance the proposal to site a centre in Nigeria in support of the soldiers.

“I’m elated to be at this event. I’m impressed with the current leadership of the Nigerian army. They are improving the tempo of our security architecture and boosting the morale of veterans, wounded and injured soldiers.

“The visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, respectively, facilitated by the Defense Headquarters is heroic. It will cement the security partnership and enhance Nigeria’s chance to host the 2027 Invictus game. I’m honouring Meghan with a Yoruba name “Adetokunbo” meaning “Crown has come home from abroad,” said the monarch.