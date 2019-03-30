3 Boko Haram Members Surrender As Troops Kill 5 In Borno (PHOTOS)

Advertisement

At least five Boko Haram insurgents have been killed by the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in Borno State, as three suspected members of the sect were arrested while three others surrendered to the troops.

Disclosing this in a statement, the MNJTF Chief of Military Public Information, Colonel Timothy Antigha, said the task force recorded the victory in collaboration with Nigerian soldiers deployed in the state.

“Troops of the MNJTF and national forces operating in Doro Naira and Ngolom environs made contact with Boko Haram terrorists and at the end of the engagement, five terrorists were killed, three captured, while others fled,” Colonel Antigha revealed.

Antigha added, “Two out of the three captured terrorists were eventually killed when the vehicle conveying them went over a roadside bomb planted by Boko Haram themselves. Tired of waiting for the unrealised Boko Haram Caliphate, three Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to troops of MNJTF Sector 1 in Balgaram, Cameroon.”





Speaking further, the MNJTF spokesman said the task force remains committed to ensuring that activities of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad region are ended.

Highlighting some of the feats made, he said, “MNJTF troops operating around Damasak, Garunda and Gazabure localities destroyed a vehicle smuggling petrol and other logistics for Boko Haram.”

“Acting on intercepted Boko Haram communication, a coalition of MNJTF Air Forces conducted air interdictions in Madayi, Meri and Tchoukou-Bol and destroyed Boko Haram logistic equipment concealed in thickly forested areas,” he added.

Antigha also disclosed that three roadside bombs planted by the insurgents were discovered and defused by troops deployed in the Mallam Fatori –Bosso axis.



