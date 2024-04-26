Funds Unaccounted For By Past Administration Will Be Recovered, Abia Govt Vows

Abia State Government says it will recover funds not accounted for by the past administration and bring to justice those who played a role in siphoning the state’s funds.

The Special Adviser to Governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma alleged that the level of impunity by Former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu was worrisome.

Mr Ekeoma revealed that the facts and evidence to back up their claims would soon be made public.

Recall that Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, had during his recent visit to Johns Hopkins University, USA, for a lecture made some revelation regarding financial misappropriation by the past administration.

Gov Otti revealed that the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, siphoned funds meant for building airport in the state.

The controversy over the mismanagement of funds by the administration of former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has continued to generate discussions.

Governor Alex Otti, recently carried out an investigation into the financial activities of the past administration using some audit firms.

He alleged that huge amount of money was siphoned from the state treasury by the past administration for the building of a non-existent airport, execution of road projects and for the payment of contractors that do not exist.

Meanwhile, a member of former Governor Ikpeazu administration John Okiyi Kalu says there is no truth in those claims.