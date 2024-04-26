Olowookere Invites Afolabi, Etim, 23 Others For U-17 World Cup Qualifiers

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s U-17 Women’s team coach, Bankole Olowookere has invited Taiwo Afolabi, Edidiong Etim and 23 others for the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.



The list includes four goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards.



Olowookere, who led the Flamingos to a first-ever World Cup bronze medal-finish in India last year, saw the girls fire from all cylinders in a 12-0 rout of their counterparts from Central African Republic over two legs in Douala and Abuja in the second round of the African qualifying series in February.



Harmony Chidi, who scored five of the 12 goals, as well as Ramota Kareem and Shakirat Moshood who netted a brace each in the 12-goal haul, are among the 25 players called.



Both teams will clash in the first leg of this third-round fixture at the Stade 4 August in Ouagadougou on Sunday, 12th May with the return leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 18th May.



This year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals will take place in the Dominican Republic.



ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS:



Goalkeepers: Christiana Uzoma (Edo Queens); Elizabeth Boniface (Kwara Ladies); Sylvia Echefu (Confluence Queens); Favour Edward (Naija Ratels)



Defenders: Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Jumai Adebayo (Naija Ratels); Taiwo Adegoke (Remo Stars Ladies); Oluwatoyin Olowookere (Ekiti Queens); Rokibat Azeez (Royal Queens); Hannah Ibrahim (Remo Stars Ladies); Vivian Ekezie (Heartland Queens)



Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Delta Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Ololade Isiaka (Abia Angels); Farida Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Shakirat Moshood (Bayelsa Queens); Oghenemairo Obruthe (City Sports); Queen Joseph (Fosla Academy)



Forwards: Edidiong Etim (Bayelsa Queens); Yetunde Ayantosho (Heartland Queens); Harmony Chidi (Imo Strikers); Kudirat Arogundade (Green Foot); Ramota Kareem (Honey Badgers); Aisha Animashaun (Naija Ratels); Peace Effiong (Rivers Angels)