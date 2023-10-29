9,400 Dead: ICC Investigates War Crimes By Hamas, IDF Against Israelis, Palestinians

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The International Criminal Court’s Prosecutor, Karim Khan, said Sunday that the ICC remained determined to conduct an objective investigation into crimes allegedly committed against Israel and Gaza by the Hamas militants and Israel’s Defense Forces(IDF).

This was as the death toll in the ongoing war between IDF and Hamas (which started on October 7) has killed over 9,400 civilians including children and left over 20,000 persons wounded.

Advertisement

The Palestine Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted Sunday that “the total number of martyrs due to the ongoing Israeli occupation forces aggression against Gaza Strip and the West Bank, since October 7th, has risen to 8,069 martyrs and more than 20,000 injured.”

The Israeli side equally disclosed that over 1,400 dead bodies of Israelis have been recovered so far since the Infiltration of Southern Israel by Hamas militants.

Speaking in a video uploaded by the ICC on Sunday, Khan, who visited the Rafah Border Crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip this weekend, said the conflicts are the most tragic of days.

“The suffering of women, children, old and young is profound and it is ongoing,” he added.

Advertisement

He noted there is a dire humanitarian situation developing but assured that the ICC has an active investigation ongoing relating to crimes allegedly committed in Israel on October 7 and also about Gaza and the West Bank.

“We are independently looking at the situation in Palestine and the events in Israel and the allegations that Palestine nationals have also committed crimes,” Khan said while calling for the cooperation of parties.

“We also have the determination to separate allegations from facts,” Khan assured.

He also called for no impediment to humanitarian relief support to civilians.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government said Sunday that its goal is to destroy the Hamas military and government.