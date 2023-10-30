JUST IN: Rivers Assembly Burnt Amid Alleged Rift Between Gov Fubara, Wike

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

The Rivers State House of Assembly complex was gutted by fire on Sunday night.

The fire broke out at around 10:00 PM, and it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Advertisement

Videos circulating online show the charred remains of the assembly chamber, with the roof and walls completely destroyed.

RELATED
Nigeria

Mutilated Body Of Missing Uniport Student Found In Partner’s Apartment

Nigeria

Banks To Start Demanding Proof Of Tax Payment From Abuja Residents As Wike Implements FCT Tax Law

The fire comes amid rumours of alleged rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesome Wike, now Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development also came amid an alleged impeachment plot against Governor Fubara by the Rivers Assembly.

Advertisement

A group identified as the Rivers in Diaspora had reportedly raised alarm over what it described as “the sinister plan by some unscrupulous elements to cause disaffection between the incumbent Governor and his mentor.”

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement