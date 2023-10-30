JUST IN: Rivers Assembly Burnt Amid Alleged Rift Between Gov Fubara, Wike

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State House of Assembly complex was gutted by fire on Sunday night.

The fire broke out at around 10:00 PM, and it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Videos circulating online show the charred remains of the assembly chamber, with the roof and walls completely destroyed.

Hoodlums set Rivers State House of Assembly ablaze as police takes over complex in Port Harcourt. pic.twitter.com/leLRHYQw3o — Nifemi Oguntoye🇳🇬 (@nifemioguntoye) October 29, 2023

The fire comes amid rumours of alleged rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesome Wike, now Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The development also came amid an alleged impeachment plot against Governor Fubara by the Rivers Assembly.

A group identified as the Rivers in Diaspora had reportedly raised alarm over what it described as “the sinister plan by some unscrupulous elements to cause disaffection between the incumbent Governor and his mentor.”