Boko Haram Claims Responsibility For Downing NAF Jet In Borno, Military Preparing Response

Boko Haram insurgents have claimed responsibility for bringing down a Nigerian Air Force fighter jet in Borno State.

The NAF had reported the aircraft missing during an operation in the state on Wednesday. It later said the aircraft may have crashed while the two pilots were no where to be seen.

But Boko Haram on Friday released a video showing insurgents carrying artillery equipment and a corpse.

In the seven minutes, thirty seconds footage which had gone viral, Boko Haram fighters were seen moving along a dusty road, in gun trucks and on motor bikes.

The video showed that the aircraft exploded in the air before it crashed.

The military is yet to issue a statement on the video.



When THE WHISTLER contacted

NAF’s spokesman, , Edward Gabkwet, he said a statement was being prepared.