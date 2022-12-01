A New Lagos Is Possible If You’re Obidients, Says LP Guber Candidate Rhodes-Vivor

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivor, has thrown shades at the former governor of the state and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and his successors over the state of affairs in the state.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, Lagos State has had four governors. Tinubu was governor between 1999-2007. He was succeeded by Babatunde Fashola who led the state between 2007-2015. Akinwunmi Ambode succeeded Fashola and handed over to the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a tweet on Thursday, Rhodes-Vivor said the APC governors were far behind late Lateef Jakande, a second republic governor of the state, in terms of achievements and leadership.

“We have had RULERS in Lagos for the last 20+ years. Alhaji Jakande was a SERVANT leader and Lagos was the better for it. It is time to restore that legacy and create #Ourlagos #itisPOssible if ye be willing and #Obidient,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Tokenism, breadcrumbing, this is the story of Lagos in the last 20 years. What was once the center of excellence,once ranked amongst the best cities worldwide and in recent times is ranked as one of the worst. A new & excellent Lagos #isPOssible with #EkoForGbadebo #obidients,” he added.

The 2022 ranking of the world’s most liveable cities report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research and analysis arm of the Economist Group, which was released around June, ranked Lagos as the 171st of the 172 countries it ranked. Lagos with 32.2 per cent was ahead of only Syrian capital city, Damascus.