Abductors Of Adamawa United Driver Demand N50 Million Ransom

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Robbers have demanded N50 million as random for the release of the Adamawa United team’s bus driver who was kidnapped when suspected armed robbers attacked the team in Benin, Edo State, on Friday.

The robbers were said to have attacked players and officials of the football club at about 11:45 pm while they were en route Lagos from Adamawa to play a match with MFM FC.

The club’s chairman, Emmanuel Zira, confirmed that the robbers were demanding N50 million to free the abducted driver.

“They abducted the driver and then put a ransom of 50 million naira on him,” Zira told Best Choice sports website, adding that the club’s management was currently making efforts to get across to the Adamawa State Government to formally inform them about the incident.

“I am just writing my report now to the SSG, I think the commissioner has been briefed, the permanent secretary has been briefed, the governor is also aware of it. So, I am just writing my report now,” he said.

Asked why the team embarked on a night journey to Lagos, the club’s chairman said he was still investigating why the team’s journey was delayed, as the player and officials were supposed to have arrived Lagos before dark.

“The rule says that you should not travel any time after six o’clock, you left Yola on Wednesday and you have the ample time to get to Lagos.

“You left Yola and slept in a mechanic place because you left late. On Thursday at least you should have gone far by 6 o’clock, you parked and slept on the road. You moved on Friday and by 6 o’clock you parked and slept on the road again. They ought to have arrived Lagos on Saturday morning, that was what I thought because the rule was clear. They shouldn’t have traveled in the night, so I do not know why they traveled in the night. Maybe they did not give them enough money to travel,” said Zira.