Abductors Planning ‘Quranic Graduation’ For Captive Women, Children In Kwara

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Families of victims abducted from Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State say suspected terrorists are planning a “Quranic graduation” for more than 100 women and children still in captivity.

According to relatives who spoke with Sahara Reporters said the development was disclosed during recent phone conversations with the abductors, who claimed they had spent months teaching the captives Islamic studies, etiquette and Quranic memorisation.

A family source said the gunmen boasted that many of the abducted women and children were now ready to “graduate.”

“They told us that many of our people have memorised parts of the Quran and undergone religious teachings.

“They said they are preparing a graduation ceremony to celebrate them,” the source said.

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Sahara Reporters reported that the relatives also said the abductors warned that the cost of organising the ceremony would be added to future ransom demands.

“They made it clear that whatever they spend on the ceremony will be included in the ransom when negotiations begin,” another source disclosed.

Family members described the situation as deeply distressing, expressing fears that prolonged captivity could further separate the victims from their homes and expose them to sustained indoctrination.

“We don’t know whether to cry or be afraid. These are our loved ones, yet they are being treated as if they belong to their captors,” one relative said.

A community leader involved in efforts to secure the victims’ release said the development highlights how long the abductees have remained in captivity and underscores the urgency of government intervention.

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The revelation comes weeks after families raised concerns over a lack of communication from both the abductors and authorities.

Earlier, a video circulated by the group showed dozens of women and children appealing for help. In the footage, one of the captives said they were being taught religious practices while in captivity, though many remained ill and vulnerable.

The victims were abducted in February when armed attackers stormed Woro community, killing more than 200 people, including community leaders, members of the Emir’s household, and students.

During the attack, parts of the Emir’s palace were also set ablaze, while dozens of residents were taken into the forest.

Families say they remain hopeful for the safe return of their loved ones as efforts to secure their release continue.