LP Unveils Consensus Candidates For 2027 Elections In Sokoto

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The Labour Party (LP) in Sokoto State has concluded its primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections, producing candidates for the governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly seats through a consensus arrangement endorsed by party stakeholders across the state.

The primaries, held on Saturday, were conducted under the supervision of the party’s Primaries Electoral Committee chaired by Engr. Elder Julius Inedu, with Comrade Abdullahi Bello serving as secretary.

Announcing the outcome of the exercise, the committee said the process was conducted peacefully and in line with the party’s constitution, electoral guidelines and relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

According to the committee, Comrade Aminu Umar Ahmad emerged as the Labour Party’s governorship candidate for the 2027 election, while candidates also emerged for the three senatorial districts, 11 House of Representatives seats and 30 State House of Assembly constituencies.

Speaking after the exercise, the Chairman of the Primaries Electoral Committee, Engr. Julius Inedu, described the process as transparent, inclusive and successful.

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“The Labour Party in Sokoto State has demonstrated its commitment to internal democracy, unity and peaceful political engagement. The consensus arrangement adopted by stakeholders has strengthened the party and positioned us for the task ahead,” he said.

Inedu noted that delegates and party leaders from across the state participated actively in consultations that culminated in the emergence of the candidates.

“We are satisfied with the level of cooperation shown by aspirants, delegates and stakeholders. The process was peaceful and devoid of rancour, which is a positive signal for the future of the party in Sokoto State,” he added.

Also speaking, the committee’s Secretary, Comrade Abdullahi Bello, said the successful conduct of the primaries reflected the growing acceptance of the Labour Party among residents of the state.

“Our members have shown remarkable maturity and discipline throughout the exercise. We are now focused on building a stronger party structure and mobilising support ahead of the 2027 general elections,” Bello said.

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The party affirmed that all stakeholders endorsed the consensus arrangements reached for the various elective positions and pledged to work collectively toward electoral success.

The emergence of the candidates comes as political parties across Nigeria intensify preparations for the 2027 general elections. Following the 2023 elections, the Labour Party gained increased national visibility and expanded its political footprint in several states, prompting efforts by party leaders to strengthen grassroots structures and attract new members ahead of future electoral contests.

In Sokoto State, the political landscape has traditionally been dominated by major parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Labour Party officials say they are determined to offer voters an alternative platform centred on accountability, good governance and inclusive development.

With the conclusion of the primaries, attention is expected to shift to campaign planning, party mobilisation and preparations for the official commencement of electioneering activities ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Labour Party leadership in the state expressed confidence that its candidates would provide credible representation and effective leadership if elected, while reiterating its commitment to strengthening democratic participation and advancing the welfare of the people of Sokoto State.