Terrorists Threaten To Marry Abducted Kwara Emir’s Wives If Ransom Fails

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Suspected terrorists holding wives of the Emir of Yashikira and other residents captive have threatened to forcibly marry the female victims to their commanders if a N150 million ransom demand is not met, security sources involved in the rescue efforts have said.

The threat, conveyed through contacts linked to ongoing negotiations, followed delays in the ransom process after the victims were abducted during a coordinated midnight attack on May 24, 2026, targeting both the Emir’s palace and the Yashikira Police Divisional Headquarters in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“The abductors have warned that if the ransom is not paid, they will marry off the Emir’s wives and other female captives to their commanders,” a source familiar with the negotiations said. The information has since been shared with local vigilantes and security operatives, deepening anxiety among residents and families of the victims.

The kidnappers are demanding approximately N15 million per person for an estimated 10 victims, bringing the total ransom figure to around N150 million.

According to the Kwara State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, at least 10 persons were kidnapped during the raid and parts of the palace were damaged by fire.

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A police officer who survived the attack described the assailants as heavily armed and tactically superior, arriving on motorcycles and wielding automatic weapons while on-duty officers had limited firepower. “The attackers overwhelmed us and proceeded to the palace, where they spent close to an hour abducting victims,” the officer said.

Residents said the gunmen also set sections of the palace on fire, destroyed property and burnt vehicles before fleeing with the abductees, including women and children.

Efforts to secure the safe release of the victims are continuing.