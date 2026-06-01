Gwarzo Slams Kano Government Over Rising Killings

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The governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Kano State and former Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has accused Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of failing to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Gwarzo said the security situation in Kano has deteriorated significantly, describing recent incidents as among the worst in the state’s history.

He alleged that several local government areas, including Tsanyawa, Shanono and Gwarzo, have witnessed repeated attacks by criminals, leading to killings, looting and abductions.

He further claimed that some kidnapped victims have spent over six months in captivity.

“Dozens have been killed in Tsanyawa, and similar attacks have occurred in other areas. People are being killed, abducted and robbed. Some victims are still in captivity for months,” he said.

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Gwarzo also said insecurity has extended into metropolitan areas, claiming that multiple deaths have been recorded in recent weeks within Kano city and surrounding communities.

He questioned the government’s handling of security, asking what had become of earlier promises that closer alignment with the Federal Government would improve peace in the state.

The former deputy governor further referenced a recent incident that occurred on the day the state deputy governor was sworn in, alleging that five people were killed that same day, with the death toll later rising to six.

He also criticised the state government’s “Kano First” initiative, arguing that it has failed to deliver the expected improvement in security. According to him, the policy has not translated into meaningful protection for residents despite assurances from the government.

Gwarzo maintained that insecurity in Kano has continued to worsen under the current administration, insisting that the government’s strategies have not yielded the promised stability.