Abia Assembly Approves FAAC Financing Request, Confirms New BIR Chairman.

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly has approved a request by Governor Alex Otti authorising the state’s participation in the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Receivables Discounting Programme for infrastructure financing.

The resolution was passed during plenary on Tuesday, following a request transmitted to the Abia State House of Assembly by the Executive arm of government.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon Emma Emeruwa, disclosed that the request sought legislative approval to enable Abia State participate in the financing arrangement aimed at supporting infrastructure development across the state.

Leading debate on the motion, the Majority Leader, Hon. Uchenna Kalu, representing Arochukwu State Constituency, urged members to support the request, describing it as critical to sustaining infrastructural development in the state.

“This request, when granted, will improve cash inflow and liquidity for the state, facilitate faster financing of capital projects, and provide a clear repayment structure with lower interest implications,” Kalu stated.

Advertisement

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie, said the current administration had demonstrated prudence and commitment in the execution of projects across the state.

“Every patriotic Abian will want to align with the interest of the state government because we have seen that every resource accrued to the state has been judiciously applied,” Okezie said.

Also contributing, Hon. Godwin Adiele of Ukwa West State Constituency clarified that the arrangement was not a conventional loan.

“The fund we want to access is a due fund to the state. The only difference is that the state wants to access it ahead of time, and it does not attract interest,” he explained.

Other lawmakers who spoke in support of the request commended the administration’s developmental strides and expressed confidence that the funds would be properly utilised for capital projects and infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Following deliberations, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Emma Emeruwa, put the motion to vote and the lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the request.

The House also received a request for the confirmation of Mr. Uche Elekwachi as Chairman of the Abia State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR).

During the screening, Elekwachi disclosed that he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Babcock University and an MBA from Lagos Business School and Barcelona Business School, Spain.

He further informed lawmakers that he is the Managing Partner of Maximum Value Consulting Ltd, a chartered accounting firm specialising in revenue optimisation, adding that he had consulted for over 28 states and several federal agencies and financial institutions.

Speaking during the screening, lawmakers stressed the importance of revenue generation to support ongoing projects across the state and charged the nominee to justify the confidence proposed in him if confirmed.

The House later confirmed Elekwachi as Chairman of the Abia State Board of Internal Revenue.

Advertisement

Earlier during plenary, the member representing Umuahia South State Constituency, Hon. Obioma Emeka, raised a matter of urgent public importance over severe erosion threatening the Ogbodiukwu Community in Umuopara.

Obioma described the situation as devastating, revealing that a residential building had already been partially consumed by the advancing gully erosion, leaving residents in fear and uncertainty.

“This disaster is threatening lives, homes, roads, economic activities, and critical infrastructure in the community,” Emeka said.

He called on the Ministry of Environment and other relevant agencies to immediately conduct an on-the-spot assessment and commence urgent erosion control measures to avert further destruction.

The Speaker subsequently directed the House Committee on Works and Environment to liaise with relevant ministries and agencies to assess the affected area and recommend appropriate intervention measures.