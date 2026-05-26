Comb Forests To Flush Out Invaders, Ejimakor Writes Ndigbo

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The counsel to the Indigenous People of Biafra, Barr Aloy Ejimakor, has charged the Igbo to rise against kidnappers in their territories by periodically combing their hideouts in forests.

Ejimakor, in an open letter addressed to Ndigbo, Tuesday, urged them to avoid being threatened or humiliated, but rise to flush out the invaders.

He said the invaders are “positively identified by many credible videos and other sources as Fulani criminals”, who “infiltrate Igboland to kidnap, rape and kill your men and women at will”.

He said it was wrong to keep blaming the IPOB, which, according to him, “many independent sources have exonerated”. He urged Ndigbo to “rise together to take prompt measures to rid Igboland of these foreign invaders”.

Quoting him, “You know that they live in your forests. Set out some days of every week and comb your forests. The invaders will vamoose.

What are you waiting for? Where is your famed Bakassi Boys spirit that successfully cleansed Igboland of tougher criminal elements like Derico Nwamama? Where is thy mojo? Where is thy martial spirit?”

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He told the generality of the Igbo not to wait for “those possessed of executive power” who “are reluctant to lead”.

He wrote, “Organize yourselves along town-union lines and plug into all the vigilantes that are known to exist in every Igbo village. It’s not a crime to defend yourselves, and many government officials, including head of the DSS, have even said so.

“If you fail to act urgently and decisively, these invaders will surely start beheading Igbos right in their own land. They already did a test run in Yorubaland.”

He tasked Ndigbo “to spread the word and demand urgent actions”, adding that, “May Ndigbo use their hand of God to protect Igboland. Prayers are good but not enough.”