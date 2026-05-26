Police Kill Four Kidnappers Targeting Wealthy Lagos Businessmen

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The Lagos State Police Command has neutralised four suspected kidnappers during an operation that foiled an attempted abduction of a businessman in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, disclosed this during a press briefing on Tuesday, where he outlined the Command’s operational achievements for the month of May.

According to him, the incident occurred on May 24, 2026, at about 21:30hrs, when operatives acting on credible intelligence disrupted a kidnapping attempt at Jakande Estate Gate in the Ejigbo axis.

He said the gang, which reportedly specialises in targeting wealthy businessmen, had entered Lagos to carry out the operation but was placed under surveillance following intelligence gathered by operatives of the Command.

The police boss further revealed that the suspected gang leader, identified as Ifeanyi “M” a.k.a. “Ifeko”, allegedly trained one Henry Asoona, who had earlier led a kidnapping gang neutralised in a similar operation at Ladipo International Spare Parts Market in 2024.

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He added that Ifeanyi “M” was believed to be based abroad but returned to Lagos to coordinate the planned attack.

“On sighting the police opened fire and engaged the operatives in a gun duel. The operatives responded with superior firepower, leading to the neutralization of four members of the gang, while one suspect escaped with bullet wounds,” he said, according to the briefing statement seen by THE WHISTLER.

Recovered items from the scene include one Toyota Sienna vehicle, one AK-47 rifle with two magazines containing 25 rounds of live ammunition, one SMG rifle with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of live ammunition, as well as keys to a Toyota Corolla and a Lexus vehicle.

The Command assured Lagosians that there would be no hiding place for criminal elements within the state, and encouraged members of the public to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information that will aid crime prevention, prompt response, and effective law enforcement.