Abuja Housemaid Accused Of $1,200 Theft Faces Trial

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The Police on Tuesday arraigned an 18-year-old House-help, Christabel Issac, before a Life Camp Magistrate’s Court, Abuja, over alleged theft.

Issac, of Wamba in Nasarawa State, is facing a charge of theft by servant. She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Charity Nwachukwu, told the court that the complainant, Mrs Loveth Ayoade, reported the matter at Gwarinpa Police Station in August 2025.

Nwachukwu said Ayoade resides at Efab Queens Estate, Gwarinpa, in Abuja.

She alleged that the defendant entered the complainant’s husband’s room and stole 1,200 dollars, valued at about N1.6 million, without consent.

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According to the prosecutor, Issac allegedly gave 1,000 dollars to Micheal Genesis for conversion into naira.

She added that the remaining 200 dollars was allegedly handed to Rilwan Garuba, also for conversion into naira.

Nwachukwu told the court that the defendant made a confessional statement during the police investigation.

She added that police recovered N200,000 from the defendant during interrogation.

The prosecutor said the alleged offence contravenes provisions of the Penal Code.

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The Magistrate, Halilu R. Yusuf, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Yusuf ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and provide reliable means of identification.

The matter was adjourned until June 14 for hearing.