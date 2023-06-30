Abia Assembly To Summon Heads Of Security Agencies Over Rising Insecurity In State

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State House of Assembly has passed a resolution to invite and interface with heads of security agencies and relevant authorities in the state to stem the tide of insecurity and request provision of police facilities and security in some parts of Umunneochi Local Government Area.

This followed a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ raised by the member representing Umunneochi Constituency, Mr Matthias Umeh, following incessant cases of kidnapping in the LGA.

Mr Umeh had prayed the House to urge the State Government to liaise with the relevant agencies to protect the people of Umunneochi by checking the ongoing kidnapping in the area and restoring and equipping the two police stations in Nneato and Umuchieze areas of the LGA.

The lawmaker also urged for proper equipping of the two police Divisions in Nkwoagu and Mbala Isuochi and the establishment of at least two security check points along Leru – Ndawa – Nkwoagu road, Leru- Lomara – Nneato road, Amuda – Umuaku – Owerri Ezukala road and Akawa- Nneato – Umuawii road.

The Speaker Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa, after the resolution was passed, also announced the constitution of a selection Committee for the House Comprising himself, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Okezie Augustine, the member representing Arochukwu, Mr Uchenna Okoro and that of Osisioma Ngwa South, Mr Fyne Ahuama.

Others are Chief Lewis Obianyi representing Ukwa East, Mr Anderson Akaliro of Umuahia North and Mr Boniface Isienyi of Ikwuano while the Clerk of the House will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The House adjourned to reconvene next week Friday.