Asake Falls As Fans Fail To Catch Him After Jumping Into Crowd At Afro-Nation Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, fell on his stomach after he jumped into the crowd at the Afro-Nation music concert held in Portugal

Video of the incident which happened on Thursday immediately went viral on social media.

The artist who recently released his second studio album ‘Work Of Art’, dived into the crowd with the intention of being caught by his fans.

But the fans seemed not to be prepared for Asake’s sudden jump, resulting in the landing on the ground.

It is not known if Asake sustained any injury but some fans of the singer have criticized him for putting himself at risk, while others defended him, saying that he was simply trying to connect with his audience.

Following Asake’s fall, the organizers urged fans to be aware of their surroundings and to help each other stay safe. They have also reminded fans that crowd surfing is not allowed at the Afro-Nation events.

Nigerian artists headlining the show include Burna Boy and Wizkid who performed on Wednesday and Thursday respectively while Davido is set to perform today at the Afro-Nation Festival.