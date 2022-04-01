Abia Deputy Governor Chukwu Joins Guber Race

The Deputy Governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, has declared interest to contest the 2023 governorship, with the promise to make the fear of God, transparency, accountability and good governance his guiding principles.

Sir Chukwu made the declaration at his Nkporo country home in Ohafia Local Government Area on Thursday.

The former Abia lawmaker said he hoped to give back to the people of the state who had invested so much in him through their support.

He said the people had given him their support for the past 19 years during which he served as legislator/ speaker and now as deputy governor.

He said Abians, especially Abia North Zone party faithful, must brace up for the challenge of chosing the best candidate for governorship during the state primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He urged them to pick the best candidate that can move the state forward.

Sir Chukwu joined active politics in 2001, and two years after in 2003, he contested and won the House of Assembly seat to represent Ohafia North State Constituency in the Abia House of Assembly.

He was rewarded for his quality representation in 2007 when they re-elected him into the state house of assembly.

He was also elected speaker of the 5th Assembly in 2011, a position he held until his election as deputy governor.