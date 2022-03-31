One Dies After Lagos-Kano Train Derails In Kaduna

A cargo train conveying soft drinks from Lagos to Kano has derailed at Farin Ruwa, near Jaji in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident which occurred on Thursday led to the death of the train driver.

This is happeneing three days after terrorists attcked the Abuja Kaduna train which led to the death of eight passengers and huge casualties.

The Public Relations Officer, Northern Regional District of the Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC), Zaria, Malam Abdullahi Alhaji, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Zaria on Thursday.

Alhaji said the incident was as a result of vandalization of the slippers and other accessories of the rail track in Farin Ruwa.

He said rescue efforts were ongoing at the scene of the incident.