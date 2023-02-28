Abia Deputy Speaker Loses NASS Election To LP Candidate Ibe Okwara

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House Of Assembly , Ifeanyi Uchendu, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost his bid to get to the National Assembly.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ibe Okwara in the election conducted for the Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency of Abia State on Saturday.

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s returning officer for the constituency, Mr John Osuji, said Ifeanyi Uchendu the PDP candidate scored 2,763

while the LP candidate scored 8,946 votes to emerge winner.

The result was announced at the INEC Collation Centre Elu Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area.

Earlier Prof. Uma Kalu Oke, the returning officer for the the 2023 Umuahia, Ikwuano Federal Constituency election had declared Chief. Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party winner.

Professor Kalu said the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Obi Aguocha scored 48, 199, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, scored 35, 196 votes.

Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji who is the son of the former governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, is the 11th and current Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly.