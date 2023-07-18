Abia Gov Sacks 7000 Workers Employed By Ikpeazu Administration

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State government has confirmed the sacking of about 7000 workers from the state civil service who were employed by the immediate past administration between January and March 2023.

Advertisement

The names of the affected people have also been removed from the state payroll.

The sacking of the workers said to have been illegally employed was disclosed by Prince Okey Kanu, the state Commissioner for information during a press briefing after the Executive Council meeting in Umuahia on Tuesday.

The information boss revealed that about N600 million has been saved with the sacking.

According to Kanu, over 2,300 ghost workers had been discovered through the on-going biometric verification of workers in the state, which has helped to save over N220 million monthly.

He restated the commitment of the Otti-led government to improve the welfare of workers and pay their salaries regularly.

Advertisement

The Government’s spokesman charged workers to reciprocate Government gestures with rededication to duty, stressing that Government would no longer tolerate nonchalant attitude.

He however warned workers who had converted their offices into business centres to discontinue with such attitude as it would no longer be allowed.