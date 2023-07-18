After My NYSC, I Started Selling Fish With N10,000 – HND Graduate

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Abdulsherifdeen Olatunde is a 3-year-old graduate of the Federal Polytechnic Offa where he obtained an HND in Office Technology and Management in 2018. He did his NYSC in 2019, serving as a government school teacher at Tegina in Niger State.

After his NYSC, he applied to join the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps but never succeeded.

He retired to Offa, in Kwara State, where he now hawks fish he buys from a cold room. THE WHISTLER caught up with him in Offa and he spoke on how he became a fish seller.

Excerpts:

When And Why Did You Start Selling Fish?

I started selling fish last year because there are no jobs outside and I didn’t want to become a Yahoo Boy(fraudster) so I just decided to hustle, and from the hustling there is an improvement in my life.

This business is something I’ve been interested in since I was in Niger during my service year. But because of the security situation and bandits, my parents called me to come back home after service.

Since You Came Back Did You Apply For Any Job?

I applied to so many places within and outside Offa, but I haven’t been applying for government jobs. So, because I didn’t want to sit at home, I decided to just pick up this business since I already know a little about it.

Tell Us A Little About The Business?

I sell fish and it’s a business I’m very proud of. A lot of people around here think it’s something I do on the side and that I’m actually a yahoo boy but I keep telling them it’s a business I’ve always been very interested in ever since I was in Niger state.

How Much Did You Use To Start This Business?

I started with buying three quarter of a carton of fish, which cost about N9,850 back then. So, from there, I advanced to half a carton, then a whole carton, two cartons and so on. Right now, I’m on five cartons and I sell it for 3-4 days.

Depending on the weight of the fish, from a carton I could make up to N3,500 and sometimes less than that, sometime I don’t make any profit at all.

Do You Live Alone Or With Your Parents?

I live alone and I pay my rent from this business.

So, What Is Your Ambition?

I need capital to expand and grow the business. I don’t want the business to fail. I don’t want to continue buying my inventory from the market. I want to be able to buy straight from the company.

I also want to get to a point where I will become a supplier to others.

Are You Married Or In A Relationship?

No, I am not interested in that for now.