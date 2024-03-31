Abia Governor Announces Special Easter Package For The Vulnerable

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a message emphasizing his administration’s commitment to social welfare, Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, announced a special Easter package for the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Governor Otti’s message, released on Easter Sunday, highlighted various initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Abians.

While the governor acknowledged limited resources, he pledged continued efforts to reach those in need. He stated that arrangements have been made to reach all parts of the state with a special Easter package for the most vulnerable.

However, the governor did not give any specific details regarding the contents and distribution of the Easter package.

“I acknowledge that we cannot reach everyone at the same time, in view of the limited resources at our disposal, but we shall not stop trying. My charge to you is to remain optimistic, hopeful that what you did not get today, may come to you tomorrow,” the governor stated.

The governor also addressed other positive developments within the state. These include the disbursement of pension arrears, ongoing infrastructural projects, and a focus on creating a robust economic environment.

“We are currently rehabilitating major economic roads in several parts of the State. The design is to make every part of the State attractive for productive activities which will in turn create employment opportunities, put dormant economic assets to effective use and ultimately, reduce the incidence of poverty for the masses while creating genuine wealth for investors.

“In all, we are building Abia into a giant economic ecosystem that supports various ventures — from agriculture to manufacturing, ICT to transportation and so much more. Our dream, as I announced during the inauguration of the Abia Global Economic Advisory Council in January, is to build new possibilities for our people, creating multiple windows of enterprise in ways that profitable outcomes are assured, for those who dare to dream,” Governor Otti declared.

Governor Otti outlined his vision for a more prosperous Abia, with a thriving economy that empowers all residents.