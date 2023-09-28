Abia Governor Reopens Renovated Hospitals Abandoned By Previous Administration

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has reopened for use the renovated and re-equipped Abia Specialist Hospital and the Amachara General Hospital Umuahia.

Otti while reopening the hospitals noted that the Amachara General Hospital which was first opened in 1932 was in decay and allowed to dilapidate by the past administrations.

According to him, his government was determined to fix the hospitals and has rehabilitated them for human use.

He said a healthy population is the greatest asset to any society,adding that his administration has demonstrated commitment by doing everything to ensure that the strategic health facilities are brought back to life.

Amachara General Hospital, Abia

Otti, who stated that government invested huge sums of money to fix the structures and entered into strategic partnership for the servicing and maintenance of the equipment to keep them functional, assured that never again will government hospitals be left to deteriorate.

Amachara General Hospital, Abia

Otti disclosed that government’s target is to fully restore all primary, secondary and tertiary health institutions in the State for optimal functionality.

He also said that government is determined to combat the threat of common diseases in all parts of the State.