ABIA: I Will Decide Next Move After Studying Tribunal’s Verdict Affirming Otti Governor – PDP’s Ahiwe

Chief Okey Ahiwe, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Abia State, has reacted with a measured response to Friday’s verdict of the governorship election petitions tribunal.

The tribunal, in its judgment, upheld the declaration of Dr. Alex Otti as the duly elected governor of Abia State in the March 18, 2023 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Otti, who contested the election on the Labour Party platform, won the election with 175,467 votes while Ahaiwe of the PDP came second with 88,527 votes,

Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 28,972 votes.

Reacting to the tribunal verdict through his media adviser, Victor Nwokocha, Ahiwe conveyed his appreciation to his supporters, legal team, family, and friends for their support throughout the legal battle.

The PDP candidate said his team would “thoroughly examine the judgment of the Tribunal and advise accordingly on the next line of action.”

Ahiwe also called on his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding in the wake of the tribunal’s ruling.

He assured them that, after consulting with his legal team and the leadership of the PDP, he would communicate the direction the party would collectively take.