PDP Rejects Governorship Tribunal Judgement In Abia, Heads To Appeal Court

The Abia State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party PDP has rejected the judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia that upheld the victory of Dr Alex Otti as the duly elected Governor of Abia State in the March 18 2023 governorship election.

The PDP in a statement shortly after the Tribunal judgement and signed by Elder Abraham Amah, said the party was not surprised with the judgement.

The PDP maintained that the judges erred in their judgement, noting that there were infractions in the judicial process.

The party accused Otti and his men of already knowing the outcome of the judgement days ahead of today.

The main opposition party assured its supporters that it would appeal the judgement as it has already consulted with it’s team of lawyers to start the legal process.

The party, however, called on its members to remain calm, law abiding and have faith in the ability of the current PDP leadership to do the right things going forward

The Tribunal had upheld the victory of Otti in the March 23, 2023 Governorship election.

The Tribunal struck out the petition filed by PDP’s Okey Ahiwe as lacking in Merit.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, had in March, declared Otti of LP as the duly elected Governor of Abia, with 175,467 votes.

Okey Ahaiwe of the PDP came second with 88,527 votes, while Enyinnaya Nwafor of the YPP came third with 28,972 votes.