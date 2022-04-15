Abia North: I’ve Built 53 Roads In 3 Years As Senator – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, claimed on Friday that he has built 53 roads in the senatorial district since he assumed office in 2019.

Kalu made the claim in an apology message to the people of Ohafia Local Government Area of the state over his inability to commission some road projects as scheduled on Friday.

He explained that the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, whom he invited to commission some of the road projects facilitated by him, ran out of time.

Some of the projects said to have been commissioned by Lawan include the Agbaja Nkporo road (7.5KM) in Ohafia LGA, Uturu road (2 KM) in Isuikwuato Local LGA, Obi Chima road (2 KM) in Isuikwuato LGA, Umu Imenyi road (2KM) in Bende LGA and Amankalu Alayi road (2 KM) in Bende LGA.

Others were three Boreholes in Agbaja, Amuri and Enugwu Nkporo in Ohafia LGA and 4 KM Ukwu Rubber Amaokwe-Item road and another road at Igbere in Bende LGA.

Kalu wrote on his Facebook page on Friday night: “With a heavy heart and heartfelt concern, I apologize to the great people of Nkporo community in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state for not meeting up with the commissioning of my constituency projects in Nkporo. The Nkporo projects were among the projects to be commissioned by the Senate President today but we ran out of time.

“We left for home around 10:30 pm after seeing the Senate President off at the airport . With God’s grace and support of my constituents I was able to build about 53 roads in Abia North in the three years I have been a senator but only six roads were commissioned today . It would definitely not be possible to commission all the roads but we will open up as many as we can . We shall fix a new date for the good people of Nkporo for a visit . See you soon,” he said.

The Senate Chief Whip added, “I am glad that all the communities in Abia North has (sic) a project built in my honour and these facts are verifiable by the good people of Abia North . We will continue to be realistic and focused on our intentions for the people.”

Speaking earlier during the commissioning of one of the projects, Lawan described Kalu as an asset to the Abia North Senatorial District and the South East region at large.

The Senate President also bagged the “Nwanne di na mba” chieftaincy title during his visit to Item town in the Item Ancient Kingdom of the state.