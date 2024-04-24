Abia Assembly Proposes Establishment Of Cocoa Marketing Board, Bill Passes Second Reading

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abia State House of Assembly took a step towards strengthening the state’s cocoa industry during their recent plenary session.

The Abia State Cocoa Development and Marketing Board Bill, 2024, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Austin Okezie, successfully passed its second reading on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024.

This legislation proposes the establishment of a dedicated board to oversee cocoa production and marketing within Abia State. Proponents believe the board will significantly enhance the cocoa sector, a contributor to Nigeria’s GDP.

Following the second reading, the bill was referred to the joint Committees on Agriculture and Trade & Commerce for further legislative review. The committees will conduct any necessary actions before the bill progresses further.