Abia North Stakeholders Urge Ikpeazu To Ensure Power Rotation In 2023

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Abia North Senatorial district have called on the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, to ensure that power returns to the zone in 2023 for the sake of Justice and fairness.

The stakeholders disclosed this at a press conference in Umuahia on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Dr. Eme Okoro noted that governor Ikpeazu was the last beneficiary of Abia Charter of Equity and has the “singular most important duty and responsibility of ensuring that power transits peacefully to Abia North Senatorial zone.”

He said,

“This would further strengthen the unity and political stability we have as well as enable the governor leave his footprints in the sands of time.

” Great men honour not just their words but also agreements even in the face of difficult choices. We know our governor is an honourable man. For men of honour, their word is their bond and they can go to any length to redeem their word whenever you give it back to them.”

According to him, the transition of power to the North would further strengthen the unity and political stability of the state.

He stressed the need to uphold the peaceful transition of power to Abia North come 2023 as enshrined in the Abia Charter of Equity.

“We are here to appeal to you our dear governor to work with other stakeholders and men of goodwill to ensure that power rotates to Abia North come 2023 for justice, fairness and equity to prevail. We also enjoin you not to succumb to cheap blackmail and arm-twisting by the zone that wants to retain power or the one that wants to muscle out Abia North because it feels it has enormous resources to do that.

” Any attempt by any of these zones to covet power at the expense of Abia North would only torpedo the peace we have all enjoyed in Abia”.