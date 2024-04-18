JUST IN: PDP BoT Meeting Begins Ahead Of Much Awaited NEC

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma MARK
PDP Logo

The meeting of the Board of Trustee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun ahead of the much anticipated showdown of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting will commence after the end of the BoT meeting with various groups in the party poised for a showdown.

Advertisement

The meeting, which is taking place at the National Secretariat of the party, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja is being chaired by its Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

PDP Lawmakers Spit Fire, Disagree With Atiku, Wike Over Extension Of Damagum’s Tenure As Chairman

Nigeria Politics

UPDATED: Wike Storms PDP Meeting, Meets Atiku Ahead Of NEC

Also in attendance are the under-fire acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, former and serving governors of the party among others are also at the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Wabara appreciated the party for electing him chairman of the BoT.

He said the essence of establishing the BoT was to guide the party and position it as a strong political party in order to win elections and govern the country properly.

Leave a comment

Advertisement