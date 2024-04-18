JUST IN: PDP BoT Meeting Begins Ahead Of Much Awaited NEC

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The meeting of the Board of Trustee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun ahead of the much anticipated showdown of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The NEC meeting will commence after the end of the BoT meeting with various groups in the party poised for a showdown.

Advertisement

The meeting, which is taking place at the National Secretariat of the party, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja is being chaired by its Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara.

Also in attendance are the under-fire acting National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, former and serving governors of the party among others are also at the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Wabara appreciated the party for electing him chairman of the BoT.

He said the essence of establishing the BoT was to guide the party and position it as a strong political party in order to win elections and govern the country properly.